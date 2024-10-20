Watch the scene as the River Severn rises above 'property flooding' watermark towards its peak

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 15:06 BST
Shocking drone footage shows the scenes as the water rises to ‘above property’ level and starts to flood the areas of land surrounding a river on Saturday evening.

Video (click to play above) shows the scene as the river rises towards a predicted peak on Saturday evening. Properties on the riverside in Bridgnorth look to be protected against the rising waters if surrounded by the murky depths on the River Severn.

River Severn in Bridgnorth rises above 'property flooding' watermark towards its peak.River Severn in Bridgnorth rises above 'property flooding' watermark towards its peak.
River Severn in Bridgnorth rises above 'property flooding' watermark towards its peak. | Picture: Tom Fewtrell

Captured on drone camera, flood plains around Welshpool can be seen, in the video above, filled with water ready to make its way through Shropshire.

Tom Fewtrell, who captured the scenes, said: "It was recorded just off the Buttington Roundabout in Welshpool, I was parked in the layby with the Lloyds Animal Feeds truck heading towards Oswestry.

"I've never seen it rise so high so quickly. The fields just couldn't take the water into the ground fast enough. Immense amount of water in such a short period of time." Flood warnings were issued on Saturday morning (19 Oct), putting residents on alert in the Ironbridge and Bridgnorth areas that property was at risk.

