Shocking moment woman spits biscuits at Home Bargains staff member's face after tearing items from shelves
A woman who stole biscuits and spat them in the face of a shop worker has been jailed for 12 weeks.
Kylie Williams, 36, was arrested at Home Bargains, in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, on Wednesday afternoon (23 April) after she assaulted a member of staff.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Williams, who had previously been banned from the store by staff, was asked to leave after she was caught walking around the shop eating a packet of biscuits she had picked up off a shelf.
“She initially refused to leave and began pulling items off the shelves, before spitting biscuits in a member of staff’s face.”
Williams, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (24 April) where she was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim after pleading guilty to theft from a shop and assault.
PC Gavin Taylor, who investigated, said: “Williams has multiple previous convictions for similar offences outside of Cambridgeshire, which has resulted in her being handed a prison sentence.
“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted when they are simply trying to do their job – I hope this swift action shows our business community that both ourselves and the courts take this type of behaviour very seriously.”
