A family has shared a video to show what life is like on Holy Island - a place so remote that their children go to a school with only five pupils.

Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and has just five children in the local school. The Mundys shared a video (click to play above) to show the peaceful lifestyle they enjoy since they moved to Holy Island in late 2022, as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and aging population.

Underwater roads

Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people. The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day.

Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years. They moved to be closer to their cafe and bring up their three children, Aida, 10, Heidi, seven, and Thea, four.

Tiny school with five pupils

They previously lived in the village of Belford - around 15 minutes away - and had to commute to their cafe with the tidal times. Whilst Aida permanently attends school off the island, Heidi and Thea split their time between the local island school - home to just five pupils - and a bigger school in Lowick, when the tide allows.

After spending the first couple of hours at school on the island, they get a minibus to the other school when the sole road off the island reopens.

Sustainability project

The island is currently undergoing a project called 'Holy Island 2050' with aims to increase the sustainability of the island. The Mundys are one of two new families to move under the campaign.

Andrew said: "We liked the idea of bringing children up on an island - specifically on Holy Island. I've been around the island since I was born really and I know what it's like when the tide shuts. It's like a part-time island with the best of both - beaches everywhere, minimal traffic and kids can run around as they please.”

Andrew's children, Aida, 10, Heidi, seven, and Thea, four. Meet the family who live on an island that can only be accessed twice a day and only has five children in the local school. | Andrew Mundy / SWNS

Prior to becoming an islander, Andrew's commute was often hampered by the tide - though he says it's one of the main draws to the island for tourists. He said: "It wasn't very relaxed. You never had enough time to do whatever you needed to do on either side of the tide.”

For Andrew and Victoria's kids, their school life is unlike any other - aside from Heidi and Thea, there are only three other pupils. "When the tide is in they go to school on the island when the tides open they go to the school on the mainland in Lowick. The tides move forward by about 40 minutes every day so the time they spend on the island school changes daily. They quite regularly bring all the kids from Lowick over to the island as well.”