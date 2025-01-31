This video More videos

This is the heart-wrenching moment a bride given less than six months to live after losing her leg to cancer made it down the aisle to marry her partner - during one of their two weddings.

Video (click to play above) shows the touching moment when a bride said ‘I do’ - after being given just six months to live. Ellie Dickinson, 28, was diagnosed with stage four osteosarcoma in August 2021 after doctors found a grapefruit-sized tumour in her left calf.

She endured major surgery to replace her tibia and nine months of chemotherapy - before her surgeon decided to amputate her leg below the knee on May 7, 2024. Just one month later, Ellie was told the cancer had spread to her spine and was slowly paralysing her from the waist down.

She was advised to bring her wedding date - originally scheduled for April 2025 - forward as much as she could after being given less than six months to live.

On November 14, 2024, Ellie had the first of two wedding ceremonies - with another one going ahead eight days later.

She said they were the "most gorgeous" days of her life and she wanted to celebrate with her husband, Max, 29, a gas engineer, and whole family.

Ellie, a former police officer, from York, North Yorkshire, said: "It was absolutely gorgeous - and I felt really, really beautiful, despite not being able to walk down the aisle.

"Everything came together perfectly, exactly how I wanted it to.

"I couldn't have asked for a better wedding."

On November 14, Ellie and her husband, Max, had their first ceremony in a York registry office.

Just 26 people were invited, Ellie wore a simple, white dress, and they sat down to a three-course meal of chicken wings, roast pork and creme brulee at the York Museum Gardens afterwards.

"Because it was November, everything was set up really Christmassy," Ellie said.

"We only had 26 of our very, very close family members and friends there.

"To be honest, we arrived in a taxi and kept it very simple - I didn't feel like there was any point in spending extra money.

Ellie’s £23k "fairytale" wedding took place on November 22, as she played host to over 100 guests.

She said there "wasn't a dry eye in the house" as she 'walked' down the aisle in her wheelchair, wearing a £2,400 gown covered in sparkles and pearls.

Her six bridesmaids followed behind her, wearing £160 sage green dresses.

“I felt really beautiful - it was a fairytale gown,” Ellie added.

"It was all diamante - sparkle and pearly up at the top and a low bust.

"The day itself was really sunny - my dress caught the light and I felt like I was shining, I was so lucky."

The bride even alternated between two veils - a shorter, "wheelchair-friendly" veil to walk down the aisle in, and a longer one for photos.

Ellie and Max were 'married' again at 12.30pm and photos were taken after the ceremony.

Guests sat down to another three-course meal of bruschetta, chicken, dauphinoise potatoes, and chocolate orange brownies, while a saxophonist played in the background.

After the speeches, the reception kicked off - with a DJ, glow sticks and undercover singing waiters.

Ellie said: "It was such a gorgeous, relaxed day.

"The undercover waiters even told us we were the most interactive wedding party they'd ever done - everyone was on top form!

"Max and I had our first dance to 'I Wanna be Yours' - by Arctic Monkeys.