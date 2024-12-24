Album releases in 2025: New albums set for release the early New Year, including Lana Del Rey and Sam Fender
- A number of huge album releases are already scheduled for release in early 2025.
- Lana Del Rey, Ringo Starr, Shygirl and more are set to release their brand new works across Spring.
- Here’s what albums have been confirmed to be released from January to May 2025, including some not set in stone.
Tire as we might to say that 2025 is shaping up to be a phenomenal year is music, be it festivals and concert tours, the albums released in early 2025 speak for themselves.
Among the standout releases in January alone, fans can look forward to the return of iconic names like Ringo Starr with Look Up and Franz Ferdinand, who will be bringing their new album The Human Fear to the forefront.
One of the most buzzed-about names is Lana Del Rey, who is set to release The Right Person Will Stay in May. Known for her cinematic, melancholic soundscapes, this album promises to continue her legacy of introspective lyrics and lush, atmospheric production. Fans of Del Rey's emotionally rich storytelling can look forward to another deeply personal work, offering a window into her evolution as an artist.
Another buzz-worthy release around springtime is that of Sam Fender, who is looking to continue his run at the top of the UK album charts with People Watching, the eagerly anticipated follow up to his 2021 album, Seventeen Going Under.
In the rock and alternative scenes, Coheed and Cambria will release Vaxis – Act III: The Father of Make Believe in March, further expanding their ambitious concept series. Known for blending progressive rock with intricate storytelling, this album will likely push the boundaries of the band's sound, promising an epic addition to their discography.
Alongside Coheed and Cambria, Inhaler will release Open Wide in February, which continues their rise within the UK rock scene, while adding a diverse touch to the year’s line-up, Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory will debut their collaborative album, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, also in February.
Known for her emotive song-writing and bold genre-blending, this project will showcase Van Etten's ability to weave together intricate musical arrangements with raw, vulnerable lyrics.
Meanwhile there’s a standout highlight with Shygirl, known for her cutting-edge mix of electronic, hip hop, and experimental pop, releasing Club Shy Room 2 in the same month, while on the calendar before June 2025 but without a specific date in question are releases for A$AP Rocky, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Miley Cyrus and Kesha.
Album releases scheduled for 2025
January 2025
- January 3: Lil Baby – WHAM (Who Hard as Me)
- January 8: Ethel Cain – Perverts
- January 10: Franz Ferdinand – The Human Fear
- January 10: Ringo Starr – Look Up
- January 10: Tremonti – The End Will Show Us How
- January 17: David Gray – Dear Life
- January 17: Dear Seattle – Toy
- January 17: Ela Minus – Dia
- January 17: Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- January 17: Rebecca Black – Salvation
- January 17: Tokyo Blade – Time Is the Fire
- January 17: Victoria Canal – Slowly, It Dawns
- January 17: The Weather Station – Humanhood
- January 24: Avatarium – Between You, God, the Devil and the Dead
- January 24: Benjamin Booker – Lower
- January 24: Central Cee – Can't Rush Greatness
- January 24: FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- January 24: Ghais Guevara – Goyard Ibn Said
- January 24: Kane Brown – The High Road
- January 24: Larkin Poe – Bloom
- January 24: Mogwai – The Bad Fire
- January 24: Tunng – Love You All Over Again
- January 24: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
- January 24: Young Knives – Landfill
- January 31: All That Remains – Antifragile
- January 31: Bonnie "Prince" Billy – The Purple Bird
- January 31: Cymande – Renascence
- January 31: Geologist & D.S. – A Shaw Deal
- January 31: Grayscale – The Hart
- January 31: The Hellacopters – Overdriver
- January 31: L.S. Dunes – Violet
- January 31: Ludovico Einaudi – The Summer Portraits
- January 31: Manic Street Preachers – Critical Thinking
- January 31: Mike – Showbiz!
- January 31: Moe – Circle of Giants
- January 31: Tyga – Not Safe for Work
February 2025
- February 7: Basia Bulat – Basia's Palace
- February 7: Dream Theater – Parasomnia
- February 7: Guided by Voices – Universe Room
- February 7: Inhaler – Open Wide
- February 7: Jinjer – Duél
- February 7: Oklou – Choke Enough
- February 7: Olly Alexander – Polari
- February 7: Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory – Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory
- February 7: Squid – Cowards
- February 14: Alessia Cara – Love & Hyperbole
- February 14: Bartees Strange – Horror
- February 14: Horsegirl – Phonetics On and On
- February 14: Lacuna Coil – Sleepless Empire
- February 14: Mallrat – Light Hit My Face Like a Straight Right
- February 14: Richard Dawson – End of the Middle
- February 14: Shygirl – Club Shy Room 2
- February 14: Venturing – Ghostholding
- February 14: The War and Treaty – Plus One
- February 14: The Wombats – Oh! The Ocean
- February 21: Baths – Gut
- February 21: Killswitch Engage – This Consequence
- February 21: Nao – Jupiter
- February 21: One Ok Rock – Detox
- February 21: The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band – Honeysuckle
- February 21: Roddy Ricch – The Navy Album
- February 21: Sam Fender – People Watching
- February 21: Silverstein – Antibloom
- February 21: Tate McRae – So Close to What
- February 28: Architects – The Sky, the Earth & All Between
- February 28: Avantasia – Here Be Dragons
- February 28: Banks – Off with Her Head
- February 28: Eric Bass – Eric Bass Presents: I Had a Name
- February 28: Everything Is Recorded – Temporary
- February 28: Lisa – Alter Ego
- February 28: Miya Folick – Erotica Veronica
- February 28: Panda Bear – Sinister Grift
- February 28: Sports Team – Boys These Days
March 2025
- March 7: Destruction – Birth of Malice
- March 7: HotWax – Hot Shock
- March 7: The Lathums – Matter Does Not Define
- March 7: Sasami – Blood on the Silver Screen
- March 7: Spiritbox – Tsunami Sea
- March 7: Tokimonsta – Eternal Reverie
- March 14: Coheed and Cambria – Vaxis – Act III: The Father of Make Believe
- March 14: Courting – Lust for Life, Or: 'How to Thread the Needle and Come Out the Other Side to Tell the Story'
- March 14: Mia Wray – Hi, It’s Nice to Meet Me
- March 21: Greentea Peng – Tell Dem It's Sunny
- March 21: James Arthur – Pisces
- March 21: Lordi – Limited Deadition
- March 21: More Eaze & Claire Rousay – No Floor
- March 21: Old Mervs – Old Mervs
- March 21: The Horrors – Night Life
- March 28: Arch Enemy – Blood Dynasty
- March 28: The Darkness – Dreams on Toast
- March 28: Memphis May Fire – Shapeshifter
April 2025
- April 4: Bleed from Within – Zenith
- April 4: Panchiko – Ginkgo
May 2025
- May 2: The Farm – Let the Music (Take Control)
- May 9: The Amazons – 21st Century Fiction
- May 9: Ben Kweller – Outcast Sun
- May 16: Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay
Date Unknown - Early 2025
- A$AP Rocky – Don't Be Dumb
- Blondie – TBA
- Brian Wilson – Cows in the Pasture
- Bullet for My Valentine – TBA
- Car Seat Headrest – TBA
- Charlie Puth – TBA
- Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Clipping – TBA
- Clipse – TBA
- Finger Eleven – TBA
- Finn Wolfhard – TBA
- Helloween – TBA
- Kesha – TBA
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- Metal Church – TBA
- Noisecontrollers – Harmony
- Running Wild – TBA
- Saweetie – Pretty B***h Music
- Silverstein – Pink Moon
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor – TBA
- Sparks – TBA
- Steven Wilson – TBA
- Superheaven – Superheaven
- Testament – TBA
- Triptykon – TBA
What albums are you looking forward to the most from the list of early releases in 2025? Let us know your most eagerly anticipated releases of 2025 by leaving a comment down below.
