A play focusing on the aftermath of Shakespeare’s death prepares for Wigan date

An acclaimed one-woman play focusing on the life of Anne Hathaway after the death of one of the world’s greatest poets is on its way to Wigan.

By Matt Pennington
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Starring Liz Grand, Second Best Bed is set on the night of her husband William Shakespeare’s funeral.

And the play its name after the fact that all he bequeathed her in his will was the second best bed at their home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The production is full of both humour and pathos and has received great critical plaudits since its premiere at the Swan Theatre, Worcester, in 2012.

The Second Best Bed will be at the Old Courts on Thursday March 2
    The wake has finished and the mourners are gone, leaving Anne with time to reflect on her life with the most talented playwright in history.

    Or was he? Did he write the plays? His widow would know if anybody did, wouldn’t she?

    These questions will be answered at The Old Courts on Thursday March 2, starting at 7.30pm.

    Tickets can be purchased on The Old Court’s website at https://www.theoldcourts.com/shows/the-second-best-bed/

    Liz Grand has toured previous versions of solo female shows including ‘Mrs. Churchill – My Life With Winston’ and ‘Where Is Mrs Christie?’ which have delighted audiences nationwide.

