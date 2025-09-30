A popular Wigan village fireworks display has had to be cancelled

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 12:33 BST
An annual Wigan village firework display has been axed this year, only days after it was announced.

The spectacular at Standish Cricket Club has become an extremely popular in the community diary over the years and this one had been planned to take place at the Green Lane on the evening of Friday November 7, complete with a wide range of refreshments and children’s rides and games.

But little more than a week after posters advertising the 2025 display went up and promotion appeared online, the club issued the following statement today (Tuesday September 30): “It is with huge regret that we must cancel our fireworks this year.

"Due to ongoing building works of our new club there is no access available anymore.

The Standish Cricket Club firework display has become a popular and well-attended fixture in the village calendar
The Standish Cricket Club firework display has become a popular and well-attended fixture in the village calendar

"We apologise for any disappointment.

“Hopefully 2026 will be the best one yet.”

Organisers of other displays in the area have already begun to inform would-be Standish attendees online that there are alternatives available.

