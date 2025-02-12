The Old Courts and the WERK LGBTQ+ Artist Network are excited to present an inspiring and inclusive poetry workshop led by local poet, writer and performer Natasha Tingle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Thursday February 13 in The Holding Cell at the Bailiff Bar, Wigan, this unique event, called Amplifying Queer Voices, celebrates the power of LGBTQ+ voices in poetry and spoken word, offering a welcoming space for creativity and self-expression.

Organisers say that whether you are an LGBTQ+ individual or an ally, this workshop is open to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Themes around gender, sexuality, and identity will be explored, making it a meaningful and thought-provoking experience for everyone involved.

Members of the WERK Artists Network

Natasha said: “It's so important to have inclusive spaces where we can create art: where we can be open, honest, and welcome.

"Wigan is not a big place. There is no niche for disabled global majority LGBT poets and yet I know three. It's up to us as a community to hold space for each other and raise our voices together.”

Participants can look forward to a beginner-friendly introduction to writing poetry, covering the basics of structure, finding inspiration, and understanding key considerations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop will also offer guidance on performing poetry, equipping attendees with the skills to bring their words to life with confidence and impact.

Poet Natasha Tingle

From voice projection and pacing to body language and emotional delivery, the session will help participants connect with their audience and amplify their unique voices.

No prior experience is require. Just bring your voice and an open mind.

WERK LGBTQ+ Artist Network lead at The Old Courts, Zak Bretherton, said: "Providing a safe space and platform for queer artists in Wigan is vital to fostering creativity, connection, and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At The Old Courts, we’re passionate about amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, and events like this poetry workshop with Natasha Tingle help ensure that queer artists have the opportunity to share their stories, express their identities, and inspire others in an inclusive and supportive environment."

The session will include a live performance by Natasha, whose work is renowned for its evocative and impactful storytelling.

Following the workshop, attendees are invited to stay for The Old Courts’ long-running open mic poetry night, hosted by Ian Whiteley.

This provides a fantastic opportunity to share work in a welcoming and encouraging atmosphere or simply to enjoy an evening of creative expression from others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event begins at 6.30pm and is free to attend, though donations are appreciated to help support The Old Courts’ not-for-profit work.

Materials for the session will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring a notebook and pen.

No-one is required to perform, but there will be a supportive space for those who would like to share their work.

The venue is partially accessible, with a ramp available for wheelchair-users and an accessible toilet located within the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, please note there is no lift. Blue Badge holders are permitted to park for free for up to three hours on Crawford Street during operational hours.

Anyone with specific access needs or questions, should contact [email protected] so the team can make necessary adjustments wherever possible.

This event is presented by The Old Courts and WERK Artists Network, celebrating creativity, inclusivity, and community in Wigan and beyond.

Tickets can be reserved for free at Eventbrite. For further information, please email [email protected].