Borough country musician releases new single

Gary Quinn

Gary Quinn from Leigh, has brought out his latest single Catch Me.

The song is the third he has released in 2021, following hot on the heels of Nobody Somebody and Complicated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has already been a successful start to the year for the multi-award-winning British country artist, with Nobody Somebody placing at number one on the UK Country Chart and Complicated sitting on an Apple Music playlist for the genre.

Gary is now hoping Catch Me will similarly strike a chord with fans and spoke of his pride at getting to work with two such illustrious musicians.

He said: “The song is about that special someone in your life that knows you inside out, sees when you might be about to make some reckless decisions and is there to guide you away from making a mistake or help you should you fall.

“Scott asked me to get involved in a singer-songwriter round and that’s where I met JP.

“I was blown away by his style of writing and Scott said that maybe we should get together and write a song.

“I felt like I was sitting back and watching two guys write a song and it was a bit out of my comfort zone but the more I got my head round the idea and where it was going the freer I felt to get involved.

“I had a suggestion of getting some interesting words into the song like ‘juggernaut’ and ‘sanctuary’.

“It was cool to see how they worked through the song.”

Catch Me was then produced in Sweden by Richard Alex, who was also on desk duties for Nobody Somebody and Complicated.

Gary said he was delighted by how the upbeat and energetic song has turned out.

He said: “Richard really captured the essence of what I was looking for and where I would like to be going as an artist.

“He really got the energy from the start but also understood the vulnerability of the lyrics and the build that was needed.

“It’s a bit more modern than what I’ve put out in the past but I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of my fans and maybe get some new listeners.”

Catch Me by Gary Quinn is out now. Fans who pre-saved the song on Spotify also received a link to an acoustic version of the song.

For more information about Gary’s music, visit the website www.garyjpquinn.co.uk/