The festival boasts an incredible line-up of British acts this year, including Charli XCX and Sam Fender

Coachella 2025’s first weekend of musical festivities takes place this weekend.

Headlined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Post Malone, there also is a strong UK presence at this year’s festival.

Here’s the full time-table for UK music lovers and how you can stream the event live at home, for free.

Lady Gaga , Travis Scott , Post Malone and a plethora of other musicians are gearing up for the first weekend of Coachella , with night one taking place Friday (April 11 2025.)

While the festival is a veritable ‘who’s who’ of international talent, this year’s UK contingent is perhaps one of the strongest it has ever been; the likes of Charli XCX , Sam Fender , SOFT PLAY , Nia Archives and Chase and Status are among the familiar faces set to perform this weekend.

Meanwhile The Prodigy will headline the Mohjave stage on Friday evening, a fitting tribute to the late Keith Flint as the band hit the road once again this summer.

One UK artist who will not be at Coachella this year though is FKA twigs , who not only had to cancel her appearance at this year’s festival but the remainder of her North American tour due to what she revealed as “issues” with her visa.

But for those who still want to tune into this year’s first weekend of music, here’s the current timetable, converted into UK time for those of us on this side of the Atlantic, and how you can watch all the events unfold live over the weekend - for free.

Coachella 2025 - weekend one timetable

Coachella 2025 is headlined by Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Post Malone, but a strong contingent of UK acts are also performing including Nia Archives and Sam Fender. | Getty Images/Canva/Coachella

All times have been converted to BST for UK audiences

Friday April 11 2025

Coachella Stage

Lady Gaga - 08:30am (Saturday)

Missy Elliott - 06:40am - 07:40am (Saturday)

Burna Boy - 05:00am - 06:00am (Saturday)

MARINA - 03:20am - 04:20am (Saturday)

Thee Sacred Souls - 01:50am - 02:50am (Saturday)

Gabe Real - 00:30am - 01:00am (Saturday)

Outdoor Theatre

Parcels - 07:10am - 08:10am (Saturday)

The Marias - 05:30am - 06:30am (Saturday)

Tyla - 03:55am - 04:55am (Saturday)

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - 02:25am - 03:25am (Saturday)

Tiffany Tyson - 01:00am - 01:50am (Saturday)

Sonora

HiTech - 06:15am - 07:00am (Saturday)

SPEED - 04:45am - 05:30am (Saturday)

KNEECAP - 03:15am - 04:00am (Saturday)

Julie - 01:45am - 02:30am (Saturday)

TOPS - 00:15am - 01:00am (Saturday)

vs self - 23:00pm - 23:45pm (Friday)

Gobo

Indo Warehouse - 07:45am (Saturday)

CAZHIEL & Paco Amoroso - 06:30am - 07:15am (Saturday)

Artemas - 05:15am - 06:00am (Saturday)

Los Muertos - 03:45am - 04:30am (Saturday)

d4vd - 02:15am - 03:00am (Saturday)

4batz - 00:45am - 01:30am (Saturday)

Maribou State - 23:30pm - 00:15am (Friday/Saturday Midnight)

Glixen - 22:15pm - 23:00pm (Friday)

Doom Dave - 22:00pm - 22:30pm (Friday)

Mohjave

The Prodigy - 07:35am - 08:35am (Saturday)

Mike Snow - 06:05am - 06:55am (Saturday)

Eyedress - 04:40am - 05:25am (Saturday)

A. G. Cook - 03:15am - 04:00am (Saturday)

Ojo - 01:50am - 02:35am (Saturday)

Lola Young - 00:25am - 01:10am (Saturday)

SAINt JHN - 23:00pm - 23:45pm (Friday)

PARISI - 21:45pm - 22:30pm (Friday)

Seizun - 22:00pm - 22:30pm (Friday)

Sahara

Mustard - 08:00am (Saturday)

GloRilla - 06:45am - 07:30am (Saturday)

Yeat - 05:15am - 06:00am (Saturday)

LISA - 03:45am - 04:30am (Saturday)

Sara Landry - 02:15am - 03:00am (Saturday)

Three 6 Mafia - 00:45am - 01:30am (Saturday)

Chris Lorenzo - 23:15pm - 00:00am (Friday/Saturday Midnight)

Austin Millz - 22:00pm - 23:30pm (Friday)

Yuma

Chris Stussy - 06:00am - 07:30am (Saturday)

Pete Tong b2b ANNA b2b ANFISA LETYAGO - 04:30am - 06:00am (Saturday)

Tinlicker - 03:00am - 04:30am (Saturday)

Beltran & Coca & Villa - 01:30am - 03:00am (Saturday)

Damian Lazarus - 00:00am - 01:30am (Saturday)

Sharmantology - 22:30pm - 00:00am (Friday/Saturday Midnight)

Moon Boots - 21:00pm - 22:30pm (Friday)

MASSIO - 22:00pm - 22:30pm (Friday)

Coco & Breezy - 22:00pm - 22:30pm (Friday)

EREZ - 22:00pm - 22:30pm (Friday)

Quasar

The Martinez Brothers - 06:30am(Saturday)

Loco Dice - 04:30am - 06:30am (Saturday)

Kavindha Zanders - 02:30am - 04:30am (Saturday)

Cora & Bice - 00:30am - 02:30am (Saturday)

Saturday April 12 2025

Coachella Stage

Travis Scott - 07:00am (Sunday)

Green Day - 05:20am - 06:20am (Sunday)

Charli XCX - 03:40am - 04:40am (Sunday)

T-Pain - 02:00am - 03:00am (Sunday)

Jimmy Eat World - 00:30am - 01:30am (Sunday)

Slikback - 22:00pm - 22:30am (Saturday)

Outdoor Theatre

The Original Misfits - 06:25am - 07:25am (Sunday)

Shaye & Beyond - 04:45am - 05:45am (Sunday)

Clairo - 03:05am - 04:05am (Sunday)

Slayyyter & LA Phil - 01:25am - 02:25am (Sunday)

Japanese Breakfast - 23:45pm - 00:45am (Saturday/Sunday Midnight)

TINK - 22:25pm - 23:10pm (Saturday)

Mogambo - 21:05pm - 21:50pm (Saturday)

Sonora

El Malito - 05:30am - 06:15am (Sunday)

VTSS - 04:00am - 04:45am (Sunday)

Blonde Redhead - 02:30am - 03:15am (Sunday)

underscores - 01:00am - 01:45am (Sunday)

Judeline - 23:30pm - 00:15am (Saturday/Sunday Midnight)

Together Pangea - 22:00pm - 22:45pm (Saturday)

Prison Affair & Tristan! & Totem - 20:30pm - 21:30pm (Saturday)

Gobi

Rawayana - 05:45am - 06:30am (Sunday)

Beth Gibbons - 04:15am - 05:00am (Sunday)

Barcode - 02:45am - 03:30am (Sunday)

2hollis - 01:15am - 02:00am (Sunday)

Viagra Boys - 23:45pm - 00:30am (Saturday/Sunday Midnight)

Glass Beams - 22:15pm - 23:00pm (Saturday)

Medium Build & Ekkstacy - 20:45pm - 21:45pm (Saturday)

Mojave

The Dare - 05:55am - 06:40am (Sunday)

horsegiirL - 04:25am - 05:10am (Sunday)

Hanumankind - 02:55am - 03:40am (Sunday)

Ivan Cornejo - 01:25am - 02:10am (Sunday)

Sam Fender - 23:55pm - 00:40am (Saturday/Sunday Midnight)

Yo Gotta Gatue! - 22:25pm - 23:10pm (Saturday)

Weezer & Record Safari - 20:55pm - 21:55pm (Saturday)

Sahara

Kölsch - 06:00am - 07:30am (Sunday)

Mau P - 04:30am - 05:30am (Sunday)

ENHYPEN - 03:00am - 03:45am (Sunday)

Shaboozey - 01:30am - 02:15am (Sunday)

Disco Lines - 00:00am - 00:45am (Saturday/Sunday Midnight)

salute - 22:30pm - 23:15pm (Saturday)

TSHA & Tobeh - 21:00pm - 22:00pm (Saturday)

Yuma

Eli Brown - 05:30am - 07:00am (Sunday)

Amelie Lens - 04:00am - 05:30am (Sunday)

Mind Against b2b Maccani - 02:30am - 04:00am (Sunday)

Infected Mushroom - 01:00am - 02:30am (Sunday)

Indira Paganotto - 23:30pm - 01:00am (Saturday/Sunday Midnight)

Alec Monopoly b2b Klangkuenstler - 22:00pm - 23:30pm (Saturday)

Layton Giordani - 20:30pm - 22:00pm (Saturday)

Quasar

Barry Can't Swim - 05:30am - 07:00am (Sunday)

2manydjs - 03:30am - 05:30am (Sunday)

FUKUSHIMA! - 01:30am - 03:30am (Sunday)

DJ Gigola - 23:30pm - 01:30am (Saturday/Sunday Midnight)

HAAi - 21:30pm - 23:30pm (Saturday)

Sunday April 13 2025

Coachella Stage

Post Malone - 06:00am (Monday)

Megan Thee Stallion - 04:20am - 05:20am (Monday)

J Balvin - 02:40am - 03:40am (Monday)

beabadoobee - 01:00am - 02:00am (Monday)

Shaboozey - 23:20pm - 00:20am (Sunday/Monday Midnight)

Jockstrap - 21:50pm - 22:35pm (Sunday)

Outdoor Stage

Polo & Pan - 05:10am - 06:10am (Monday)

Zedd & Snow Strippers - 03:30am - 04:30am (Monday)

JENNIE - 01:50am - 02:50am (Monday)

Suki Waterhouse - 00:10am - 01:10am (Monday)

MEUTE - 22:30pm - 23:30pm (Sunday)

Bob Vylan. - 21:00pm - 21:45pm (Sunday)

Sonora

Arca - 04:30am - 05:15am (Monday)

Ginger Root - 03:00am - 03:45am (Monday)

Circle Jerks - 01:30am - 02:15am (Monday)

SOFT PLAY - 00:00am - 00:45am (Monday)

Wisp - 22:30pm - 23:15pm (Sunday)

Kumo 99 - 21:00pm - 21:45pm (Sunday)

Sin Rostro - 19:30pm - 20:15pm (Sunday)

Gobi

Amyl and the Sniffers - 04:45am - 05:30am (Monday)

Arca - 03:15am - 04:00am (Monday)

BigXthaPlug - 01:45am - 02:30am (Monday)

Mohamad Ramadan - 00:15am - 01:00am (Monday)

Amaarae - 22:45pm - 23:30pm (Sunday)

The Beaches - 21:15pm - 22:00pm (Sunday)

Hope Tala - 19:45pm - 20:30pm (Sunday)

WaveGroove - 19:00pm - 19:30pm (Sunday)

Mojave

Kraftwerk - 04:55am - 05:55am (Monday)

Basement Jaxx - 03:25am - 04:10am (Monday)

Remi Wolf - 01:55am - 02:40am (Monday)

Jessie Murph - 00:25am - 01:10am (Monday)

Muna Long - 22:55pm - 23:40pm (Sunday)

Fousheé - 21:25am - 22:10am (Sunday)

PENNYWILD - 19:55pm - 20:40pm (Sunday)

Sahara

YG - 05:00am - 06:00am (Monday)

TV Girl & The Siren - 03:30am - 04:30am (Monday)

Chase & Status - 02:00am - 03:00am (Monday)

Boris Brejcha - 00:30am - 02:00am (Monday)

Sammy Virji - 23:00pm - 00:00am (Sunday/Monday Midnight)

Ben Böhmer - 21:30pm - 22:30pm (Sunday)

Interplanetary Criminal - 20:00pm - 21:00pm (Sunday)

Yuma

Nia Archives b2b Jyoty - 04:00am - 05:30am (Monday)

Francis Mercier - 02:30am - 04:00am (Monday)

Dennis Cruz - 01:00am - 02:30am (Monday)

Sparrow & Barbossa - 23:30pm - 01:00am (Sunday/Monday Midnight)

Tripolism - 22:00pm - 23:30pm (Sunday)

DESIREE - 20:30pm - 22:00pm (Sunday)

Yulia Niko - 19:00pm - 20:30pm (Sunday)

Quasar

Diplo b2b Jimi Jules - 04:00am - 06:00am (Monday)

Tiesto - 02:00am - 04:00am (Monday)

Odd Mob - 00:00am - 02:00am (Monday)

AMÉMÉ - 22:00pm - 00:00am (Sunday/Monday Midnight)

How can I watch Coachella 2025 at home this weekend?

Each stage will have its own dedicated live stream throughout the festival, allowing for those with more than one device simultaneously viewing across the festival site.

The live streams will be broadcast exclusively through Coachella’s official YouTube channel , with picture-in-picture streams included so you can easily flick between stages.

Who are you looking forward to the most during the first weekend of Coachella? Let us know your ideal timetable for the event by leaving a comment down below.