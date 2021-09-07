Competition: How to win tickets to a Wigan Casino weekender
Wigan Casino fans have the chance to win tickets for a three day event which will mark the 48th anniversary of the iconic venue.
The weekender is taking place at the Charles Dickens on 24, 25 and 26 September, and will feature former DJ’s and singers.
Between 1973 and 1981 the venue attracted over four million, and organiser Russ Winstanley is expecting a good event to celebrate its history.
He said: “It will be brilliant to be back with like minded people. Everyone will be there enjoying the music. We have so many great memories, Wigan has done so much for the scene.
“This has been billed as an up close and personal event, because it is only for 300 people. The Charles Dickens hosts a regular northern event, so we thought it was a good idea.”
* For the chance to win three tickets to this event, answer the following question: How many years was Wigan Casino open for?
Email you answers to [email protected] to enter by September 15.
