Coronation Street actress becomes newest patron of Leigh Film Society

Sacha Parkinson

Sacha Parkinson, pictured, is best known for her role as Sian Powers in Coronation Street but has also acted in a number of other TV shows as well as the hard-hitting drama film Apostasy.

She moved to Tyldesley aged seven and grew up there while attending Walkden High School and Eccles College.

It was while she was still studying there that she made her first appearance on the famed cobbles of Weatherfield.

Sacha previously visited Leigh Film Society for a screening of Apostasy back in 2019, taking part in a question-and-answer session afterwards about the film which looks at the life of Jehovah’s Witnesses and what happens when people leave the religion.

And she is delighted to be taking on the role of patron for the award-winning charity, which is run by a group of dedicated volunteers with a passion for the silver screen.

Sacha said: “It feels such an honour and makes me feel very proud. It also gives me a new sense of appreciation for my roots.

“It’s such an incredible, passionate group of people who selflessly share a love for the arts and have made it their mission to bring film to the community.

“I love the arts and I want to give back in any way possible.

Sacha said she was particularly impressed by the orange bags of cinema sunshine given out by the society during the first lockdown last year.

Leigh Film Society delivered the brightly-coloured bags of DVDs to doorsteps across the borough so people could still enjoy the magic of the movies while having to stay at home.

Sacha said: “It was just keeping film going for vulnerable people during lockdown.

“That’s so beautiful.”

She said she hopes she can encourage people in the borough to get involved in the arts, to signpost young talent in the right direction, to share contacts in the industry and to inspire them to aim for the top.

Sacha believes it can still be difficult for someone from a town like Leigh or Wigan to get into film or TV.

She said: “Working-class people are hugely under-represented in the arts.

“It can so often feel like there’s an invisible wall around opportunities for a lot of those trying to get a foot in the door.

“There are little to no resources for young people who have a desire to perform and little support for them to pursue it further.

“Ultimately it can feel unattainable, so having those conversations with an actor or director from a similar background to let them know it has been done even if it is hard is important.

“If I can make someone feel that way then that’s great.”

Leigh Film Society is delighted to have its latest patron. Other patrons include actors Christopher Eccleston, Ben Batt and Matthew McNulty and former Leigh MP Jo Platt who is now the general manager at Leigh Spinners Mill.