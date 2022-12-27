After a successful debut in March 2022, the group returns to The Old Courts on Friday January 13 to get those toes tapping once more.

And for Wigan-based performer Hayley Arnold, who also sings in the award-winning Mamma Mia Abba Tribute, it’s an exciting opportunity to perform in her home-town again.

She will be joined on stage by the singers Anna Shotter and Clare Campbell to recreate the unforgettable songs of iconic performers such as Diana Ross, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves, The Vandellas and many more.

L-R: Clare Campbell, Hayley Arnold, Anna Shotter

Hayley said : "It's always great to be back on stage in my own ‘back yard’, and great to bring a bit of Motown to Wigan. We had a great time in March and hopefully we can get everyone out to blow away the January blues.

The five-piece backing band comprises Graham Alexander (bass) Chuck Annan (guitar) Wayne Mitchell (keyboards) Jamie Rhodes-Simpson (drums) and Mark Witty (tenor saxophone).

Hayley said: “I can not wait to bring our show back to The Old Courts. Wigan is the home of Northern Soul, so get ready, cos here we come!"

Detroit Live will return to The Old Courts on Friday January 13.

Tickets for the night can be found on The Old Courts website at https://www.theoldcourts.com/shows/detroit-live-motown-show/

