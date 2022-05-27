But how many of those viewers will know of the Netflix blockbuster’s Wigan links?

As all fans will know, Elevan (known as El), the show’s main protagonist who had psychokinetic and telepathic abilities but has since lost them after she battled with the Mind Flayer to close the gate on it and the upside down world, is played by 18-year-old Millie Bobby Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season 4 of Stranger Things.

But for a good while Millie dated Joseph Robinson, the son of Wigan rugby league legend Jason.

Millie has stated before that she is a keen Warriors fan and has even been pictured wearing the famous cherry and white shirt.

Doubtless she’ll be cheering them on in the Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield on Saturday!

The pair have since gone their separate ways and Millie is now rumoured to be dating Jake Bongiovi, the son of singer, Jon Bon Jovi.

Undated handout photo issued by Netflix of the Stranger Things, the season three premieres globally on July 4 on Netflix. Cast from Left Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday March 20, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Stranger. Photo credit should read: Netflix/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Another Wigan link is that episode eight of season three featured the well-loved ’80s theme song Never Ending Story by famous Wigan pop singer and songwriter, Limahl.

He wrote the song which was the theme tune to the popular cult fantasy film of the same name, and was lead singer in the band Kajagoogoo, known for chart-toppers like Too Shy.

In the scene the character of Dustin, played by 19-year-old Gaten Matarazzo, and his gilfriend Suzie, played by 19-year-old Gabriella Pizzolo, cutely sing to each other over walkie-talkies for all their friends to hear, and be grossed out by, in their new found teenage romance.

The theme song is also heard again later in the episode when Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin, and Max played by Sadie Sink, sing it together in jest to annoy and embarrass Dustin.

Millie Bobby Brown out shopping with her pet dog

Whether it makes a further appearance in Series Four, fans can now find out.

It was being released globally on the streaming service Netflix on May 27 .

This season will be shown in two volumes with the second to be released just five weeks later on July, 1.

Limahl and the rest of Kajagoogoo.