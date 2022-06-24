But that news hasn’t discouraged the festival site’s most fashionable jet-set.
Emily Eavis has thanked Glastonbury festivalgoers for their commitment in attending the event, saying she thinks “the best people in the world come here”.
The 42-year-old co-organiser of the event was speaking the day after the festival opened its gates for the first time in three years after it was cancelled twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Colourful, wacky and stylish fashion choices on display during the second day at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Glastonbury, Somerset. 22 June 2022.
Photo: SWNS
The music offering this year features headliners Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday Teatime Legends slot.
Photo: Tom Wren
Emily Eavis told the festival’s on-site newspaper, the Glastonbury Free Press: “We offered refunds [after Covid cancellations], but so few people took us up on it."
Photo: Tom Wren
“That commitment people showed to us is absolutely not taken for granted and it meant so much. I genuinely think the best people in the world come here."
Photo: Tom Wren