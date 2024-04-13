Fingers crossed it will be third time lucky for appearance by all-female trio at Wigan music show
WMS is hosting the Larisa Piano Trio for a performance of works by Mozart, Debussy, Haydn and Ravel at Trinity United Reformed Church, on Milton Grove.
A spokesperson said: "This will be the third attempt to engage the trio due to having to cancel the first booking due to the Covid-19 lockdown and in April 2023 the pianist fell and broke her shoulder at Victoria Station in Manchester."
"We hope for a trouble-free concert this time around!"
The concert on Saturday, April 27 is the last in the season and marks the retirement of Dr Hugh Mather as WMS president after 40 years.
He has given many piano recitals and talks to raise money for the society and was involved for many years before his time as president.
The society will make a presentation to him at the concert.
More details are available at www.wiganmusic.org.uk
