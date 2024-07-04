GALLERY: take a first look inside Wigan's newly revamped cinema

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
We took a look inside Omniplex: the newly revitalised multi-screen cinema at Wigan’s Robin Park, as the final touches were being made before opening to the public this evening (July 4).

Film lovers feared the worst when the Empire multiplex shut its doors 12 months ago, but were delighted to learn earlier this year that Omniplex were taking over the premises and splashing £3.5m on an upgrade. The opening to the public follows a VIP launch on Wednesday evening.

Supervisor Ross Aitchison demonstrates the comfy sofa seats in one of the Maxx screens.

1. Wigan Omniplex Cinema

Supervisor Ross Aitchison demonstrates the comfy sofa seats in one of the Maxx screens.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
from left, General manager Anthony Hammill with Ross Aitchison, Mike Frodsham and Chris Hobbs, welcome you to he newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.

2. Wigan Omniplex Cinema

from left, General manager Anthony Hammill with Ross Aitchison, Mike Frodsham and Chris Hobbs, welcome you to he newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
We take a look around the newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.

3. Wigan Omniplex Cinema

We take a look around the newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
We take a look around the newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.

4. Wigan Omniplex Cinema

We take a look around the newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganRobin Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.