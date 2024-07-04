Film lovers feared the worst when the Empire multiplex shut its doors 12 months ago, but were delighted to learn earlier this year that Omniplex were taking over the premises and splashing £3.5m on an upgrade. The opening to the public follows a VIP launch on Wednesday evening.
1. Wigan Omniplex Cinema
Supervisor Ross Aitchison demonstrates the comfy sofa seats in one of the Maxx screens.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Wigan Omniplex Cinema
from left, General manager Anthony Hammill with Ross Aitchison, Mike Frodsham and Chris Hobbs, welcome you to he newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Wigan Omniplex Cinema
We take a look around the newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Wigan Omniplex Cinema
We take a look around the newly opened Wigan Omniplex Cinema, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.