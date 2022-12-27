Going by the name of George! The concert, Nick Bold will take his passion for the quiet Beatle to a new level.

To honour the late great in a special anniversary year, Nick will be playing a number of shows around the UK and Europe.

Arriving in Wigan on Saturday March 18, the two-hour performance will bring the audience at the Old Courts to their feet as he embodies the essence of Harrison.

Nick Bold's tribute performance will arive in Wigan at The Old Courts on Saturday March 18

The performance will see some of The Beatles’ biggest hits in addition to all of the post-break-up solo material featuring his spot on vocals.

The show is based on Harrison’s 1992 live show, along with more recent releases. Nick and the band bring to life the outstanding array of George's song-writing skills.

After being constantly compared to George Harrison in his childhood, Bold appeared on the British TV series Stars in Their Eyes and his impeccable impression earned him critical acclaim almost instantly.

Now a founding member of the US-based touring production known as The Reunion Beatles, Nick has performed all over the world in multiple Beatles tribute groups.

Nick Bold’s George! is as close to what it was like to be at an actual George Harrsion concert as you could ever imagine.

Walnut Hill described it as: “Great selection of songs and a very talented band. A very fitting tribute to the great George Harrison"