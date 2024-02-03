Getting creative with Wigan's Clay Club

Community arts organisation Everyday set up Clay Club, where people who are carers, unemployed or at risk of social isolation can come together for lunch and learn how to make pottery.

They have been working hard over the past six months and are now in the process of making pieces for a final exhibition.

The free sessions, which are held at The Old Courts on Crawford Street in Wigan, have been supported by the National Lottery’s community fund Awards for All.

1 . The Clay Club Emily Calland holds a handmade clay pigeon she created at The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

