News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Getting creative with Wigan's Clay Club

Budding artists have been getting their hands dirty as they learn how to make pottery.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

Community arts organisation Everyday set up Clay Club, where people who are carers, unemployed or at risk of social isolation can come together for lunch and learn how to make pottery.

They have been working hard over the past six months and are now in the process of making pieces for a final exhibition.

The free sessions, which are held at The Old Courts on Crawford Street in Wigan, have been supported by the National Lottery’s community fund Awards for All.

Emily Calland holds a handmade clay pigeon she created at The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan.

1. The Clay Club

Emily Calland holds a handmade clay pigeon she created at The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan.

2. The Clay Club

The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan.

3. The Clay Club

The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan.

4. The Clay Club

The Clay Club, by Everyday at The Old Courts, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganNational Lottery