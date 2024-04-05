Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned pianist Ashley Wass will be performing alongside nine exceptionally gifted young musicians from the world-famous Yehudi Menuhin School in London for the latest in the regular concerts staged at the intimate venue.

The show's organisers say it will be "as near a concert-orchestra as we have ever got."

Talented young musicians from the Yehudi Menuhin School will be taking part in the concert

The students - all string players - will perform alongside Ashley Wass in a performance of Chausson’s Concerto for Piano, Violin and String Quartet, and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No.2, which the composer wrote at the astonishingly young age of 19.

The talented young students will take on the role of the orchestra, accompanying pianist Ashley Wass who will play the technically

dazzling solo piano part.

Wass is firmly established as one of the leading performers of his generation. Described as an "endlessly fascinating artist", he has collaborated with a diverse list of people and organisations, including film festivals, art galleries and animators, children’s television presenters and stars of the stage and screen.

He has devoted over 15 years to music education, and is currently the Director of Music at the Yehudi Menuhin School.

The school was founded in 1963 by the celebrated violinist Yehudi Menuhin, to provide a place for musically gifted children from around the world to develop their talents to the highest level within a nurturing and stimulating academic environment, regardless of their economic background.

The concert is the latest to be staged by Parbold Douglas Music, a not-for-profit charity run by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West in presenting concerts in an intimate auditorium where audiences can get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

The concert takes place on Saturday, April 20, at 7,45pm. Tickets are £22 and just £5 for young people and students. Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 01257 498452.