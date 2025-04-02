Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Avoid missing out on these incredible acts at Worthy Farm as payment plan deadlines arrive

Glastonbury Festival have announced that payment plans will finish on April 7 2025.

Those who have not paid off their amount in full will see their tickets enter the resale market.

So what could you miss out on if you don’t hit that payment deadline?

This is a final reminder for those who have not yet completed payment for their Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets.

Glastonbury Festival's social media has announced that the deadline for completing instalment plan payments is April 7, 2025. Failure to meet this deadline will result in tickets being offered in the upcoming See Tickets resale.

This comes as more acts were announced in late March, with further announcements and stage details expected soon, and to simplify your planning, we've compiled a comprehensive list of announced and confirmed Glastonbury 2025 acts, along with their reported stages.

Those who have paid can begin planning their festival experience, while those who have yet to pay should note the April 7, 2025, deadline.

Glastonbury 2025 - full list of confirmed artists (as of April 2025)

April 7 2025 marks the last day that those paying for Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets have to finish off their instalment plans. | Getty Images/Canva

Friday June 27 2025

Pyramid Stage

The 1975

Acoustic Stage

Ani DiFranco

The Searchers

Dhani Harrison

Billie Marten

Skerryvore

Hugh Cornwell

Gabrielle Aplin

Tift Merritt

Nadia Reid

Our Man In The Field

Field Of Avalon

Ash

The Fratellis

The Magic Numbers

Old Time Sailors

Orla Gartland

Paris Paloma

Rumba De Bodas

Terrorvision

West Holts

Maribou State

BadBadNotGood

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

Glass Beams

Vieux Farka Toure

Corto.Alto

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Stage TBC

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni And The Johnsons

Blossoms

Burning Spear

CMAT

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Wunderhorse

Saturday June 28 2025

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts

RAYE

Other Stage

Charli XCX

West Holts

Doechii

Amaarae

Greentea Peng

Yussef Dayes

Kneecap

Bob Vylan

Nilüfer Yanya

Infinity Song

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe

Hothouse Flowers

Jeremy Loops

The Coronas

The Bluebells

Not Completely Unknown A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan with special guests

Sophie B. Hawkins

Oisin Leech

Lorraine Nash

Henry Grace

Woodsies

Father John Misty

Field Of Avalon

The Amy Winehouse Band

Bess Atwell

Fülü

Hard-Fi

Jade Bird

Jamie Cullum

Rachel Chinouriri

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Tom Walker

The Glade

Leftfield

Stage TBC

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl And The Sniffers

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Gary Numan

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

The Script

TV on the Radio

Weezer

Sunday June 29 2025

Olivia Rodrigo is scheduled to headline the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday | Getty Images

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

West Holts

Overmono

Parcels

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Goat

Black Uhuru

Cymande

Abel Selaocoe & the Bantu Ensemble

Thandii

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper

The Bootleg Beatles

Rhiannon Giddens with Dirk Powell

London Community Gospel Choir

PP Arnold

The Riptide Movement

Michele Stodart

The Henry Girls

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform the Liberated Woman’s Songbook

Field Of Avalon

Alabama 3

Bear’s Den

The Big Moon

Brooke Combe

The Horne Section

MY BABY

Sam Ryder

Talisk

Woodsies

AJ Tracey

St Vincent

Stage TBC

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

The Libertines

Celeste

Danilo Plessow

Djo

Future Islands

girl in red

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

The Big Moon

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at Glastonbury Festival 2025 from the announced acts so far, or who do you hope gets added before resale tickets go on sale? Let us know your thoughts on the current line-up by leaving a comment down below.