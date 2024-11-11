This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Glastonbury 2025 tickets are about to go on sale this week.

But previous studies have shown that a small number of fans will get tickets to the event on their first attempt.

So what advice is being offered ahead of tickets going on sale and how to check if you are registered for the ballot?

This week is set to be one of the busiest ahead of the start of the 2025 festival season, as tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 are set to go on sale.

With general sales set to take place from November 14 2024 and November 17 2024, See Tickets have revealed a new process for those looking to grab their tickets before the end of the year.

Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the ticketing page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.

But before then, perhaps it might pay to look through your email inbox to find confirmation that you have registered for a chance to get tickets this weekend.

Oh… you might have lost it?

Well read on to find out how to make sure you’re registered ahead of tickets going on sale, and what tips and tricks could be used to ensure a better chance at picking up tickets at first attempt.

How do I check that I am registered for the Glastonbury 2025 ticket ballot?

Get some advice ahead of the mad dash for Glastonbury 2025 tickets this weekend. | Getty Images/Canva

It might sound like common sense, but now is the time to comb through your inbox and ensure that you have indeed registered for the Glastonbury 2025 ticket ballot.

If you have registered recently, you should have a unique registration number confirming the registration, but in the event that you may have misplaced the first email you can still look up your registration details on the Glastonbury 2025 registration page.

Are there any tips or tricks to secure a Glastonbury 2025 ticket?

There are some tips that VSO have provided ahead of the release of Glastonbury 2025 tickets later this week - one of which involves the use of a modern piece of technology.

There is the classic, tried and tested method of being ready on time and setting an alarm for the morning the tickets go on sale, allowing you to be fully awake, clear headed and able to act quickly.

You may also wish to have a designated person to pick up the tickets for you; in which case, if they’re a trustworthy person, keep all the funds in one account that person can have access to. Previous attendees have attested that the transaction is then a smoother process, rather than waiting for other people to get their own tickets.

Double (even triple) check all your details—yours and your group's—before the sale begins. Organise everything in one Google Sheet or Excel file, including names, bank details, and registration numbers. Typos can easily happen, and even a small mistake can prevent you from completing the purchase, causing you to lose out on tickets.

With speculation that tickets “might” be allocated to different countries, then VSO have suggested that the use of a VPN could help change your location to an area with a less crowded group of buyers - though that option comes with a caveat “if” tickets are allocated to different areas of the world.

In keeping with the technological theme also regarding Glastonbury tickets, you should also consider using 5G to book tickets rather than using Wi-Fi. It can offer a faster, more reliable connection, which might just be the key to securing your ticket - and the chances of your 5G signal dropping off is slightly better than a Wi-Fi signal cutting out at the very last point of purchase.

Do you have any tips if you’ve previously been successful picking up Glastonbury tickets you think are worth sharing? Let us know your advice and tricks ahead of Glastonbury 2025 tickets going on sale by leaving a comment down below.