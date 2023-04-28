Next up at Parbold Douglas Music’s village hall auditorium is Georgian musician, Nino Gvetadze, who will perform on May 13 starting at 7.45pm.

The mini-season, part of the 2022/23 concert season has been a huge success and will be the third concert with a highly praised international artist.

Nino has selected an exciting programme of music by Brahms, Grieg and Liszt with her first half consisting of Brahms’s absorbing Rhapsody No.1 and the charismatic Handel Variations.

Nino will be in PArbold on May 13.

Following the interval, the well-loved Holberg Suite will be proceeded by Brahms’s Three Intermezzi, Op. 117 and Liszt’s virtuosic Tarantella.

Gvetadze has enjoyed an international career as a soloist and chamber musician, receiving praise from critics throughout Europe and Asia. Her many awards include the Second Prize as well as the Press and Audience Prizes at the International Franz Liszt Piano Competition 2008.

She was also named the winner of the prestigious Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award in 2010. This concert replaces the originally advertised performance by Anna Fedorova.

The programme list in full is:

Brahms Rhapsody No.1 in B minor

Brahms Handel Variations

Grieg Holberg Suite

Brahms Three Intermezzi, Op.117

Liszt Tarantella

All concerts take place at Parbold Village Hall where Douglas Music Parbold presents an annual series of concerts featuring a number of world class musicians, also boasting an initimate venue where audiences can get thrillingly close to performers.

As attracting audiences for concerts becomes increasingly challenging for all venues, the society is proud to be keeping the same ticket prices as last year, enabling as wide an audience as possible to attend.