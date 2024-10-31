Here’s our picks of spooky songs to add to your Spotify playlist this Halloween 👻

This Halloween, argue who came dressed as what instead of what’s on the party playlist.

From the iconic Ghostbusters theme to the digital-horror of Aphex Twin, here’s our pick of 13 songs to include on your Halloween playlist.

Can’t find what we’ve suggested? Not to worry - we’ve included a Spotify playlist too!

We’ve covered costumes and films this Halloween to help inspire your prospective Halloween parties, but where would we be without thinking about a playlist?

With a number of Halloween gatherings set to take place the weekend after this year’s celebrations, pause for thought for a moment - what’s your Spotify playlist going to contain to keep your guests entertained?

In the interests of keeping everyone happy and to avoid any fallouts over the playlist, we’ve selected 13 tracks to include on your playlist this year, from classics such as “Screamin” Jay Hawkins to recent artists such as Billie Eilish.

The selections are not based on any specific data, more a collective decision amongst some of the reporters here on what is on their playlist, compiling and curating them into a near 13 track playlist that we’ve posted up on Spotify to make things even more easier for you.

So without further ado - what did we pick for you on our Halloween playlist?

13 spooky songs to add to your Halloween playlist

"Monster Mash" by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

Released in 1962, "Monster Mash" was inspired by the novelty "dance craze" songs of the early 60s. Pickett, a horror film enthusiast, did an impression of Boris Karloff (famous for playing Frankenstein’s monster), which landed the song its iconic sound.

The song tells a light-hearted story of a monster party, filled with horror icons like Dracula and the Wolfman. Its campy lyrics and fun, spooky sound effects make it a Halloween staple.

"I Put A Spell On You" by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Originally released in 1956, this blues track became a theatrical masterpiece. Hawkins, who famously performed with a coffin on stage, created one of the first "shock rock" performances with this song.

The haunting vocals and eerie arrangement, combined with the theme of obsession and unrequited love, make it feel like a curse coming to life.

“Thriller" by Michael Jackson

Released in 1982, "Thriller" became an instant Halloween anthem, especially with its ground-breaking music video that features iconic zombie choreography and helmed by “An American Werewolf in London” director John Landis.

The music video’s cinematic horror elements, Vincent Price's chilling voiceover, and its classic horror references make it an essential Halloween hit.

"Time Warp" by Richard O’Brien and Patricia Quinn

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” released in 1975, is a cult classic that’s become a Halloween staple thanks to its campy, spooky vibe and audience participation rituals. “Time Warp” is one of the film's most memorable songs, a dance anthem that’s part of the musical’s bizarre, transgressive, and otherworldly energy.

With its surreal lyrics, instructions for a quirky dance, and theatrical flair, "Time Warp" fits perfectly into Halloween’s blend of the bizarre and the fun. The song has become iconic for Halloween events worldwide, often sparking spontaneous dance parties and celebrating the joyfully eerie spirit of the holiday. Its blend of rock, theatre, and playful weirdness makes it a Halloween playlist essential!

"Come to Daddy" by Aphex Twin

This 1997 track is an intense, dark electronic piece by Aphex Twin, known for pushing the boundaries of electronic music. With abrasive sounds and a nightmarish music video, it’s an unnerving exploration of electronic horror, with Aphex Twin’s signature eerie style amplifying the dread.

"Disturbia" by Rihanna

Released in 2008, this pop hit explores themes of mental distress, paranoia, and unease, offering a darker twist on Rihanna’s usual pop fare. The unsettling lyrics and eerie production take listeners through a psychological thriller, perfectly suited to Halloween’s theme of suspense and tension.

"Halloween" by Misfits

Released in 1981, "Halloween" by Misfits cemented their place as horror punk pioneers. Known for their gory and macabre lyrics, the Misfits crafted a song celebrating the spirit of Halloween.

With references to classic Halloween imagery like pumpkin faces and razor blades in candy, it’s a gritty punk ode to the holiday.

"Somebody’s Watching Me" by Rockwell

This 1984 track became a paranoia anthem with backing vocals from Michael Jackson, adding to its lasting appeal. The lyrics centre on the fear of constant surveillance, tapping into the unsettling feeling of always being watched, making it relatable and eerie.

"Nightmare on My Street" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

This 1988 track was inspired by the “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies. It blends humour and horror as the Fresh Prince recounts a terrifying dream encounter with Freddy Krueger. Its playful yet creepy storytelling captures the horror-comedy vibe, making it a nostalgic Halloween treat - but had to assure listeners it had no part in Wes Craven’s horror movie franchise.

"Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker Jr

Written for the 1984 “Ghostbusters” film, this song became a pop culture phenomenon. Parker crafted a fun, spooky theme that encapsulates the movie's supernatural vibe. Its ghostly lyrics and catchy chorus create a playful Halloween atmosphere, calling for both chills and laughs.

"Bury a Friend" by Billie Eilish

Released in 2019, this song reflects on themes of death, fear, and the subconscious. Its haunting video and production reflect Billie’s signature eerie style. The song’s whispered vocals and nightmarish imagery create an atmosphere of unease, exploring darker elements of the mind.

"Don’t Fear The Reaper" by Blue Öyster Cult

Released in 1976, this track explores themes of love and mortality. Though less overtly spooky, it has become associated with horror and Halloween for its haunting melody. Its eerie tone, echoed guitars, and existential lyrics give it a spectral quality that fits well in any Halloween playlist.

"Tubular Bells" by Mike Oldfield

This instrumental piece gained recognition as the theme for the 1973 film “The Exorcist,” giving it immediate horror status. Its minimalistic, repetitive melody creates a sense of mounting dread, ideal for Halloween’s more unnerving, atmospheric side.

What’s on your Halloween playlist this year? Share what songs you’d include or what songs you’ll be skipping from our list by leaving a comment down below.