HALLOWE'EN: Visit this Wigan spooktacular event...if you dare!
Are you ready to get spooked? Staff and members of My Life Legacy, Standish, are getting into the spirit of Hallowe’en, as they prepare for their annual Hallowe’en Spooktacular event, with a haunted mansion scare maze and Hallowe’en village.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
The Halloween event is for one night only, with gates opening at 6pm until 9pm on October 31 at My Life Legacy, Thompson House Equestrian Centre, Pepper Lane, Standish. Tickets are £5 each, contact My Life: 01257 472900, [email protected]
All funds raised will enable My Life to buy specific life enhancing items, equipment, communication aids enabling more opportunities for individuals who need help and support due to a disability or illness.
