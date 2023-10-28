News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Haunted Mansion.Haunted Mansion.
Haunted Mansion.

HALLOWE'EN: Visit this Wigan spooktacular event...if you dare!

Are you ready to get spooked? Staff and members of My Life Legacy, Standish, are getting into the spirit of Hallowe’en, as they prepare for their annual Hallowe’en Spooktacular event, with a haunted mansion scare maze and Hallowe’en village.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

The Halloween event is for one night only, with gates opening at 6pm until 9pm on October 31 at My Life Legacy, Thompson House Equestrian Centre, Pepper Lane, Standish. Tickets are £5 each, contact My Life: 01257 472900, [email protected]

All funds raised will enable My Life to buy specific life enhancing items, equipment, communication aids enabling more opportunities for individuals who need help and support due to a disability or illness.

Halloween Spooktacular.

1. HALLOWEEN

Halloween Spooktacular. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Staff and members at My Life Legacy, Standish, are busy preparing for their Halloween Spooktacular.

2. HALLOWEEN

Staff and members at My Life Legacy, Standish, are busy preparing for their Halloween Spooktacular. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Haunted Mansion

3. HALLOWEEN

Haunted Mansion Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Getting into the spirit of Halloween.

4. HALLOWEEN

Getting into the spirit of Halloween. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganStandishTickets