Here are six Christmas carol concerts and sevices to enjoy in Wigan borough
It wouldn’t be Christmas without a good old sing-song.
By Holly Pritchard
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 7:07pm
1. Christmas is a time for singing
Christmas is a time for singing
Photo: UGC
2. Wigan Rotary Club - Singing Christmas Carols - Grand Arcade
Wigan Rotary Club - Singing Christmas Carols
Grand Arcade Wigan, WN1 1BH
Saturday December 10, 10-12pm
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Christmas Jumper Concert - St John Rigby College
Christmas Jumper Concert
St John Rigby College
Gathurst Road, Orrell, WN5 0LJ
Thursday December 15, 7-10pm
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Christmas Choir Singalong - The Old Courts
Christmas Choir Singalong The Old Courts
Crawford St, Wigan, WN1 1NA
Sunday December 18, 6-8pm
Photo: NW