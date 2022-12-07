News you can trust since 1853
Here are six Christmas carol concerts and sevices to enjoy in Wigan borough

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a good old sing-song.

By Holly Pritchard
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 7:07pm

And there are plenty of opportunities to hear choirs and join in yourself at both carol concerts and services in Wigan over the next couple of weeks. Here are six for starters.

1. Christmas is a time for singing

2. Wigan Rotary Club - Singing Christmas Carols - Grand Arcade

Wigan Rotary Club - Singing Christmas Carols Grand Arcade Wigan, WN1 1BH Saturday December 10, 10-12pm

3. Christmas Jumper Concert - St John Rigby College

Christmas Jumper Concert St John Rigby College Gathurst Road, Orrell, WN5 0LJ Thursday December 15, 7-10pm

4. Christmas Choir Singalong - The Old Courts

Christmas Choir Singalong The Old Courts Crawford St, Wigan, WN1 1NA Sunday December 18, 6-8pm

