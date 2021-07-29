IN PICTURES: A Summer Serenade at Haigh Woodland Park
Wigan Council Music Service hosted The Music Serenade, a full day of outdoor performances from all 15 of the Music Service Ensembles from brass bands, jazz bands and symphony orchestra at Haigh Woodland Park.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:21 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:22 am
This was the first time any of the groups had performed since Christmas 2019 and for some of the pupils, this was their first ever performance. Due to Covid restriction, indoor events for large groups was not an option, but the Music Service knew that the need for a celebration of the dedication of all their young musicians was essential. Around 300 students performed on the outdoor stages throughout the day to a large crowd at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan.
