Bryn Masonic Hall was the venue as Sons (and Daughters of the Desert) from far afield as Glasgow, Sunderland and Cambridgeshire came to honour Stan and Ollie in what is the centenary of their first movie together. Highlights of the day included a countdown of the Sons’ favourite 100 Laurel and Hardy moments, a version of the TV show Blockbusters, a quiz, memorabilia stalls and the world Kneesy Earsy Nosey championships, won this year by young Albert Foster from Warrington.