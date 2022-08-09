IN PICTURES: Rudimental at Haydock Park

Brit-award winners Rudimental headlined at Haydock Park Racecourse, with music fans flocking to enjoy their dance/electronic tracks.

By Matt Pennington
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 4:55 am

The band took to the stage to get the crowds dancing after a day of racing.

Their hits include Feel The Love, with John Newman, and These Days, featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, which stormed to number one on release and spent a total of 54 weeks in the chart.

Rudimental during their performance

Rudimental during their performance

Photo: Dave Overton

.

.

Photo: Dave Overton

.

.

Photo: Dave Overton

.

.

Photo: Dave Overton

