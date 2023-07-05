IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's latest production - David Copperfield
The curtain goes up on Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production this week: a stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic novel David Copperfield. It features an extraordinary range of characters including his eccentric aunt Betsy Trotwood, the unforgettable Mr Micawber, and repellent villain: the “ever so ‘umble”, Uriah Heap.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
WLT’s performances run from Wednesday July 5 to Saturday July 15. Photographs by Nick Fairhurst Photographer - www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com
