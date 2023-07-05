News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's latest production - David Copperfield

The curtain goes up on Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production this week: a stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic novel David Copperfield. It features an extraordinary range of characters including his eccentric aunt Betsy Trotwood, the unforgettable Mr Micawber, and repellent villain: the “ever so ‘umble”, Uriah Heap.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

WLT’s performances run from Wednesday July 5 to Saturday July 15. Photographs by Nick Fairhurst Photographer - www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

1. Wigan Little Theatre's production of David Copperfield

2. Wigan Little Theatre's production of David Copperfield

3. Wigan Little Theatre's production of David Copperfield

4. Wigan Little Theatre's production of David Copperfield

