News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's production - Home, I'm Darling

Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production is a cutting, satirical comedy about Judy and Johnny, a couple whose fondness for the 1950s goes so far that they not only embrace jive dancing and swing skirts but also outdated gender roles. But is the lifestyle all it’s cracked up to be?Home, I’m Darling is an Olivier Award-winning, thought-provoking play.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

The run begins on Thursday January 25 and ends on Saturday February 3. For tickets and more information visit https://www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk/

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Home' I'm Darling.

1. Wigan Little Theatre's production

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Home' I'm Darling. Photo: www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
-

2. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Home' I'm Darling.

- Photo: www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
-

3. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Home' I'm Darling.

- Photo: www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Little Theatre's production of Home' I'm Darling.

4. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Home' I'm Darling

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Home' I'm Darling. Photo: www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page