IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's production - Home, I'm Darling
Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production is a cutting, satirical comedy about Judy and Johnny, a couple whose fondness for the 1950s goes so far that they not only embrace jive dancing and swing skirts but also outdated gender roles. But is the lifestyle all it’s cracked up to be?Home, I’m Darling is an Olivier Award-winning, thought-provoking play.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
The run begins on Thursday January 25 and ends on Saturday February 3. For tickets and more information visit https://www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk/
