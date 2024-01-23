IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's production - Home, I'm Darling

Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production is a cutting, satirical comedy about Judy and Johnny, a couple whose fondness for the 1950s goes so far that they not only embrace jive dancing and swing skirts but also outdated gender roles. But is the lifestyle all it’s cracked up to be?Home, I’m Darling is an Olivier Award-winning, thought-provoking play.