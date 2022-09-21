IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Youth Theatre - Treasure Island
Members of the Youth Theatre at Wigan Little Theatre are here seen on stage for their production of Treasure Island. When young Jim Hawkins is left a treasure map by the dying buccaneer Billy Bones, he sets sail on the Hispaniola in search of the island. Among the crew, the one-legged Long John Silver becomes his greatest friend. But Silver has a shocking secret in store, and when they reach their destination, Jim faces danger and adventure greater than he could ever have imagined.
By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:45 pm
The production is on now and is staged at 7.30pm each evening until Saturday September 24.
Page 1 of 4