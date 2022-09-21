News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Youth Theatre - Treasure Island

Members of the Youth Theatre at Wigan Little Theatre are here seen on stage for their production of Treasure Island. When young Jim Hawkins is left a treasure map by the dying buccaneer Billy Bones, he sets sail on the Hispaniola in search of the island. Among the crew, the one-legged Long John Silver becomes his greatest friend. But Silver has a shocking secret in store, and when they reach their destination, Jim faces danger and adventure greater than he could ever have imagined.

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:45 pm

The production is on now and is staged at 7.30pm each evening until Saturday September 24.

1. Wigan Little Theatre Youth Theatre's production of Treasure Island.

Wigan Little Theatre Youth Theatre's production of Treasure Island.

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

