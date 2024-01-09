IN PICTURES: Wigan pantomime The Sleeping Beauty

The finishing touches are being put to St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society’s latest pantomime which is The Sleeping Beauty. We caught up with the dress rehearsal and shows will take place from Wednesday to Sunday January 10 to 14 at St Michael’s Parish Hall, Shaw Street, Swinley. Evening performances (Wednesday to Saturday), begin at 7.30pm with curtain up for afternoon shows on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.