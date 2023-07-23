IN PICTURES: Wigan Young Musicians final

Talented young people showcase their musical skills as they perform at the Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023, held at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish.
Eve Morton on flute. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Some or the performers and organisers at Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023, held at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Robert Morris on bassoon. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Grace Butcher on alto Saxophone. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson