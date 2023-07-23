News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan Young Musicians final

Talented young people showcase their musical skills as they perform at the Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023, held at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Wigan Young Musicians – Grand Final 2023

Eve Morton on flute.

1. Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023

Eve Morton on flute. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Some or the performers and organisers at Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023, held at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish.

2. Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023

Some or the performers and organisers at Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023, held at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Robert Morris on bassoon.

3. Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023

Robert Morris on bassoon. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Grace Butcher on alto Saxophone.

4. Wigan Young Musicians - Grand Final 2023

Grace Butcher on alto Saxophone. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

