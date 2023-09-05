IN PICTURES: Zany Wigan festival celebrates Laurel and Hardy
Fans from all over the country descended on Wigan for its annual festival celebrating cinema's legendary comedy duo Stan Laurel and Ollie Hardy.One of the biggest attendances in years packed out Bryn Masonic Hall as the Sons of the Desert hosted their 31st Wigan Laurel and HarDay.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
The afternoon of fun included a Stan and Ollie-version of ITV's The Chase, a quiz, memorabilia stalls and a special feature on one of the double act's much-loved co-stars, Mae Busch. The event was rounded off with a staging of the 27th World Kneesy Earsy Nosey Championships - a coordination game mastered by Stan yet always defeated Ollie - which was won for the first time by Marion Grave, owner of the Laurel and Hardy Museum in Ulverston.
