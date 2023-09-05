IN PICTURES: Zany Wigan festival celebrates Laurel and Hardy

The afternoon of fun included a Stan and Ollie-version of ITV's The Chase, a quiz, memorabilia stalls and a special feature on one of the double act's much-loved co-stars, Mae Busch. The event was rounded off with a staging of the 27th World Kneesy Earsy Nosey Championships - a coordination game mastered by Stan yet always defeated Ollie - which was won for the first time by Marion Grave, owner of the Laurel and Hardy Museum in Ulverston.