Is Northern Soul resurging? A Wigan 17-year-old's perspective

By Eden Gibson
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:56 BST
As a Wigan 17-year-old interested in music and how it can entrance so many people so quickly, the rise, fall and now resurgent legacy of Wigan Casino is something that has long fascinated me.

Just because that musical phenomenon came and went decades before I was born doesn't mean it is irrelevant to me.

Most Popular

    The quality and passion surrounding it has staying power and it is easy to see why it is still capable of attracting new fans today.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Starting in 1973, it became known as the place to be for Northern Soul, running all-nighter events from 2am until 8am.

    Dancers captured in action during the Casinos famous all-nightersplaceholder image
    Dancers captured in action during the Casinos famous all-nighters

    These events drew capacity crowds from all over the country, yet it only lasted eight years until 1981, seven months after its 500th all-nighter.

    Now, where the Casino once stood is the Grand Arcade, the former venue being commemorated with a blue plaque.

    Though the building is gone, the Casino’s life and the legacy continues through those who lived through it, including those who ran it.

    The idea of Northern Soul was one that did not die out.

    Just a small representative of how full the dance floors could getplaceholder image
    Just a small representative of how full the dance floors could get

    The dance moves that attracted thousands to this relatively small town are alive today as Northern Soul events paying homage to the era (often taking place in Wigan and Blackpool) allow people to re-live the '70s.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    That special sound has worked its way into more recent genres such as house, hip-hop and techno, permeating the music scene and giving opportunities for younger generations to discover the era and older generations to rediscover it.

    The scene has also enjoyed a revival in Japan. A venue called the Nude Restaurant hosts monthly soul nights for the residents, absorbed into this world, inspired by videos of those who attended Wigan Casino all those years ago.

    It’s clear that even 50 years on the music and nightlife that brought so many people together still forges a great sense of community.

    Francesco Mellina posed with his photographs during Wigan's 50th anniversary celebrationsplaceholder image
    Francesco Mellina posed with his photographs during Wigan's 50th anniversary celebrations

    In 2023 the town sought to show all those who did not live through it, the true experience.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The displays of photos from Francesco Mellina accurately depict what it was like to be on the dance floor.

    Shots capture people mid-dance or celebrating with friends, dancing not because they were professionals but because it was their passion.

    Events like these help every generation to rediscover everything about Northern Soul.

    More recently '90s Britpop band Pulp intrigued a new audience with a music video that centered around Casino footage taken by Tony Palmer in 1977.

    This precious, significant footage shows the real Casino.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    He took time to speak to those attending, and each shot shows someone full of enthusiasm for the scene.

    It is clear the video has hit peaks of nostalgia for some viewers, reminiscing over their time spent travelling and dancing, imagining what it would be like to “be 17 again”.

    Most appreciate how this has allowed so many more to pa “homage to Northern Soul” while others admit they were unfamiliar with the genre but that it is the “coolest video they have ever seen” and now encourage others to explore.

    So, even though the original Northern Soul’s nightlife disappeared decades ago, it is clear fans won’t let it be forgotten.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The music and the memories surrounding it will be passed down through generations and others may discover it accidentally.

    Either way, the resurgence is clear, and it allows more and more people to be a community - including me - to find something to connect over, just like they did half a century ago.

    Related topics:WiganGrand ArcadePulpJapanBlackpool
    News you can trust since 1853
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice