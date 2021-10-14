Leading pianist set to perform in Wigan

Pianist Paul Lewis is performing at Parbold Village Hall

The Liverpool-born virtuoso recently shared his delight at returning to live performances and described experiences common to many of us during lockdown worries about the health of friends and family, the challenges of home-schooling and how he divided his time between family, music and volunteering in his local community.

Musically, he was able to reconnect with pieces he hadn’t played for many years and he also found time to explore new works.

For his long-awaited return to Parbold, he will be performing one of the best known pieces for solo piano, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, loved by so many for its vivid musical depiction of 10 paintings in an art gallery.

Also in the programme will be a selection of Mendelssohn’s Song without Words, Mozart’s 11th piano sonata and Scriabin’s Five Preludes.

Lewis’s numerous awards include the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Instrumentalist of the Year, honorary degrees from Liverpool, Edge Hill and Southampton Universities and the CBE in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

He is a regular soloist with the world’s greatest orchestras at venues across the globe.

The evening is the third event in Douglas Music Parbold’s annual season of concerts by world-class musicians.

The 2021/22 season features international stars of the classical, Latin and folk music worlds, family concerts and even a silent film night with live musical accompaniment.

All events take place in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall, a venue recognised for its exceptional Steinway piano and acoustics.

Tickets are £20 for adults and £5 for young persons and students.