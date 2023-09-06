Watch more videos on Shots!

Businessman Nick Bennett amassed so many collector’s items relating to the famous fictional spy he was added to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Former restaurant owner Nick, 57, watched his first Bond film as a seven-year-old. However he began collecting in earnest almost 30 years ago, and has since accumulated more than 12,000 items, including a Bond speedboat used to promote the film Live and Let Die in 1973.

An appropriately dressed Nick Bennett pictured with his vast hoard of Bond memorabilia at the time of his Guinness Book of World Records listing in 2014

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed collecting and owning these items. Now I've made the decision to sell and pass them on to someone else who will enjoy them after me.

"Over 30 years of collecting will find new homes and probably a younger audience for the world's greatest spy.”

During that time, Nick has built up an impressive quantity of toys, posters, shop display pieces, props, books and other 007 paraphernalia - at its peak numbering over 12,000 unique pieces.

In 2014, Nick's stash was officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as being the largest such collection in the world in private hands.

Just one of the many original Bond film posters to be auctioned off

Speaking at the time, Nick said: “I started collecting memorabilia in the run up to GoldenEye in 1995. I had bought a few bits over the years but the new Bond (Pierce Brosnan) really kicked off an interest.

"I don’t specialise in any area. I just buy items I like.”

The collection was originally hidden away within his Leigh home. However due to its exponential growth over the years, it is now stored in a rented warehouse on an industrial estate.

Such is the size of the hoard, several auctions – being held by Merseyside-based music and entertainment specialists Omega Auctions – will be needed to shift all the items.

Auction manager Dan Muscatelli-Hampson said: “It’s a real honour for us to have the chance to work with Nick on a collection of this significance.

“We’re seeing a marked increase in sales and in general interest in James Bond memorabilia and collectables, especially for posters and first edition books, so I believe that although it’s been a tough decision for Nick to part with the collection, it’s as good as a moment as ever to do so. “We are not sure yet how many sales it’ll take us to work through the entire collection - but to offer this kind of quantity to the market is certainly unprecedented.”

The first part which is being auctioned off includes a full set of first edition Bond novels by Ian Fleming, with an estimated guide price of £2,000 to £3,000. Another “big ticket” item is a UK first edition of the first Bond novel, Casino Royale, again with a guide price of £2,000 to £3,000.

Among the other 300-plus lots are autographs from Bond film cast members, promotional booklets, a toy car collection, and film posters from around the world.