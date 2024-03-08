Lottery Winners and The Slow Readers Club to support Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of music fans are looking forward to descending on Robin Park Arena in July to enjoy performances by former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft in his first hometown show in 25 years, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, singer-songwriter James Arthur and Wigan’s chart-topping band The Lathums.

Now, it has been announced that Lottery Winners will be opening the show for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Thursday, July 18, with Manchester’s The Slow Reader’s Club also named as a support act.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottery Winners

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottery Winners – made up of Thom Rylance, Robert Lally, Katie Lloyd and Joe Singleton – hail from Leigh and their latest album Anxiety Replacement Therapy earned them a number one record.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be performing across the country this year, with a series of warm-up gigs this month at some of the UK’s most intimate venues before huge outdoor headline gigs in the summer.

As well as Wigan’s Robin Park, there will be shows at Cardiff Castle, Alexandra Palace Park, Warwick Castle and Halifax’s Piece Hall, along with festival dates.

Fans can look forward to sets including a wide selection of Oasis classics, as well as a cross-section of material from the past dozen years of Noel Gallagher’s career as a solo artist with the High Flying Birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad