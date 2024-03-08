Lottery Winners and The Slow Readers Club to support Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in Wigan
Thousands of music fans are looking forward to descending on Robin Park Arena in July to enjoy performances by former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft in his first hometown show in 25 years, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, singer-songwriter James Arthur and Wigan’s chart-topping band The Lathums.
Now, it has been announced that Lottery Winners will be opening the show for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Thursday, July 18, with Manchester’s The Slow Reader’s Club also named as a support act.
Lottery Winners – made up of Thom Rylance, Robert Lally, Katie Lloyd and Joe Singleton – hail from Leigh and their latest album Anxiety Replacement Therapy earned them a number one record.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be performing across the country this year, with a series of warm-up gigs this month at some of the UK’s most intimate venues before huge outdoor headline gigs in the summer.
As well as Wigan’s Robin Park, there will be shows at Cardiff Castle, Alexandra Palace Park, Warwick Castle and Halifax’s Piece Hall, along with festival dates.
Fans can look forward to sets including a wide selection of Oasis classics, as well as a cross-section of material from the past dozen years of Noel Gallagher’s career as a solo artist with the High Flying Birds.
It follows a busy 2023 of touring across three continents, a mammoth 26-date tour of north America and headline outdoor gigs, all in celebration of the release of Noel’s fourth solo studio album Council Skies.