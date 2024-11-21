Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lottery Winners are celebrating the news that they’ll be supporting iconic Robbie Williams on his Europe and UK stadium/arena tour in 2025 with a brand new single.

UFO is the latest to be released from the band’s upcoming new album KOKO out February 21.

The opportunity to support Robbie has come about in a way that is very Lottery Winners.

Their recent hit single You Again featuring Reverend and The Makers Jon McClure made the BBC Radio 2 A-List, bringing them to the attention of Robbie who instantly got in touch via Instagram to praise it, having been tuning in.

Lottery Winners

Frontman Thom Rylance said: “He heard a tune and reached out and we bonded. Making each other laugh, and discussing life with ADHD. Now, we have pillow talk almost nightly on FaceTime.

“He’s become a friend and a mentor. He’s always been one of my idols.

"Just an incredible command of an audience.

"The first song I ever sang in public was at primary school – it was Robbie’s hit ‘Strong’. I remember being really nervous before but loving doing it.

“This tour means so much to us. It’s absolutely massive – look at the venues! We’re going to throw everything we have at it and it’s going to turn us into superstars in our own right. We’re very grateful to Robbie for the opportunity.” Lottery Winners ( singer, songwriter and guitarist Thom alongside bassist and vocalist Katie Lloyd, guitarist Rob Lally and drummer Joe Singleton) will be supporting Robbie at venues including the Emirates Stadium in London, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Bath’s Royal Crescent, and the Co-Op Arena in Manchester.

UFO details the experience of feeling like an outsider by Thom, but also the catharsis of music and achieving acceptance on stage.

Thom was twice expelled from high school growing up in Leigh.

More than for most frontmen, music really was Thom’s salvation.

He added: “The only time I don’t feel an alien is when I’m on stage. UFO is about how I felt when I’d go to a new school after I’d been expelled.

"My UFO was my bedroom, playing guitar, as that was how I’d get into outer space: my weird zone of playing guitar and writing songs.

“My alien friends in my headphones – Nirvana, The Smiths, Oasis – they took me away to another world, one that was so separate to feeling like an alien no-one wanted to talk to in a new classroom.”

UFO is described as a spiritual cousin to Letter To Myself, the poignant fan favourite track from the band’s 2023 No.1 album Anxiety Replacement Therapy in which Thom addressed his 12-year-old self - a tender sentiment that’s become catharsis for band and crowds alike.

A band who have the rare mix of having songs as infectious as their personalities, Lottery Winners announced their new album KOKO (which stands for ‘Keep On Keeping On’) in September, with lead single ‘You Again’ featuring Reverend & The Makers and last month’s ‘Superpower’ which references Thom’s ADHD struggles.