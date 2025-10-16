So, hands up who needs a little more spending money ahead of Christmas? Me too....

But a show of hands to our beloved vinyl hunters, both seasoned and new to “the game,” who are willing to part with some of your most treasured items in your collection to earn a little more money - or a lot more in some cases - to cover Christmas 2025?

I thought so - me neither.

But there have been some very lucrative sales over the past few weeks on online marketplace Discogs, and only one Taylor Swift vinyl on our list this month; surprisingly, given the amount of variants that were released in the lead up to The Life of a Showgirl’s release.

We’ve dived into the ever-fluctuating world of music collecting once again this month, looking once again at some of those releases that have elicited huge figures at their highest selling point, with Northern Soul once again permeating our list. As ever, treat this list as a guide rather than ‘gospel,’ as again, what someone wants one week doesn’t mean it’ll be worth the same a week later.

Supply and demand, I believe, is the business phrase used.

But what have been the big sellers on Discogs in October?

1 . Ozzy Osbourne – See You On The Other Side 2.0 (Limited Edition Box Set: Cat. No. 19075872171) This limited edition 27-LP box set, a comprehensive collection of Ozzy's solo works, sold for a high of £784.01. The set's value is driven by its scarcity and the immense demand for collectables from the late artist. While it is a 2025 reissue, its limited run and extensive content make it a highly sought-after item. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . The Ascots – Another Day / Love (Original 1967 7" Single: Cat. No. Mir-A-Don 1004) This incredibly rare Northern Soul single sold for a high of £1,350.00. Its immense value is a result of its extreme scarcity, as it was released on a very small label in 1967 with very limited distribution. The single is a key piece of Northern Soul history and is widely sought after by collectors worldwide. | Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Taylor Swift – Reputation (Limited Edition Orange Translucent: Cat. No. BMRCO0600G) While her latest albums have had a huge number of variants available, this record goes back to 2017 for the release of her For Your Entertainment variant of Reputation. This limited edition FYE exclusive vinyl, pressed on translucent orange wax, sold for a high of £1,425.00. Its immense value is a result of its extreme scarcity, having been a limited retail exclusive - no doubt some Swiftie out there has a copy. To sell or not to, though... | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales