1 . The Weeknd

The Weeknd could join a select group of artists who have won multiple Video of the Year trophies. He won for 'Blinding Lights' in 2020, and a win in 2025 would be his second. Additionally, a win for 'Timeless' could make it the first male collaboration to ever win the Video of the Year award. He also has the chance to become the sole record holder for the most wins in the Best R&B Video category with a third trophy. | Getty Images for Live Nation