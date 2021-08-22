Musical way to celebrate milestone

Happy Anniversary!

There were many activities throughout the day, with a local jazz band providing the entertainment.

Former RL player was invited to Danny Sculthorpe officially open the building.

The Willow Project is a registered charity supporting children, young people, and their families in the Wigan Borough who are affected by mental health and emotional issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the performers

The scheme is now closed for the Summer Holidays, but will return on August 31.