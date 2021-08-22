Musical way to celebrate milestone
Willow Project, the local counselling service for young people, celebrated its 30th anniversary with a free family fun day which coincided with the opening of its new premises on Bolton Road, in Atherton.
There were many activities throughout the day, with a local jazz band providing the entertainment.
Former RL player was invited to Danny Sculthorpe officially open the building.
The Willow Project is a registered charity supporting children, young people, and their families in the Wigan Borough who are affected by mental health and emotional issues.
The scheme is now closed for the Summer Holidays, but will return on August 31.
