A popular bar which has become a fundamental part of a Manchester town’s nightlife has revealed the opening date for its Wigan venue.

Bask Live in the town centre will open its doors on Friday August 23.

Up-and-coming Wigan band The Lilacs will be performing at the opening event followed by an afterparty with DJ Gareth Brooks.

Lilacs will be opening the new venue

The speakeasy-style bar and music venue took over the former Indiependence site on King Street West after it closed in February.

The branch began with a bar in Stockport which quickly gained a reputation as a go-to destination for live music, comedy and great drinks.

It is open in the day for breakfast and lunch then turns into a bar at night sometimes with live music.

The Zutons, Lightnings Seeds and Liam Fray from the Courteeners are just some of the artists that have played their.

Simon Silcock, who owns the Wigan venue

The Wigan venue will operate slightly differently to the Stockport one as it won’t be open during the daytime.

However it will still host the same style of events such as live music and comedy nights.

The upstairs room will have its own identity known as Red where well known house DJ and producer John Fitz will bring in some heavyweight names and dance events.

Simon Silcock who is from Wigan who will be owning the borough venue.

It is hoped that Bask Live will become a hub for entertainment and will bring something new and fresh to the area.

Tickets for the opening event are available online: https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-lilacs-bask-live-wigan-opening-night