Having already sold out numerous venues in Burnley and Whalley, the music masterminds behind house and tech night ‘Rework’ are coming to Vibe nightclub in Wigan on Saturday, June 24th.

“We’ve been working really hard behind the scenes to make this our biggest event yet,” said Matty. “Not only do we have two international DJs headlining, but we are also celebrating our second birthday as a brand and we hope you can all join us for our birthday celebrations.”