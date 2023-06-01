News you can trust since 1853
Northern house music brand Rework is coming to Wigan

Lancashire DJs Matty Robinson and Toby Wilson are preparing for their biggest show to date after taking the northern house music scene by storm with their new events brand.
By John Deehan
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

Having already sold out numerous venues in Burnley and Whalley, the music masterminds behind house and tech night ‘Rework’ are coming to Vibe nightclub in Wigan on Saturday, June 24th.

Matty and Toby will be joined by up-and-coming local star Kaysie Fairhurst, and international house music legends Slipmatt and Dale Howard on the night.

'Rework' celebrates its second birthday at Vibe nightclub in Wigan on Saturday, June 24.'Rework' celebrates its second birthday at Vibe nightclub in Wigan on Saturday, June 24.
    “We’ve been working really hard behind the scenes to make this our biggest event yet,” said Matty. “Not only do we have two international DJs headlining, but we are also celebrating our second birthday as a brand and we hope you can all join us for our birthday celebrations.”

    Early bird tickets are available via Skiddle.

