Here’s who the bookies think are set to win big at this weekend’s 97th Academy Awards 🏆🎞🏆

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Race to the Oscars is set to conclude this weekend after months of campaigning.

The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place Sunday March 2 2025 from Los Angeles, California.

So who are now the favourites to win Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress - and how can you follow along live on TV or streaming?

After months of campaigning, momentum being built and a luncheon to boot , the Race to the Oscars concludes this weekend.

It’s been a thrilling ride to follow, from the early favourites being revealed shortly before the first big ceremony of the awards season ( Golden Globes ), through to seeing one of the early, strong favourites for an Oscar slowly lose their momentum through a series of controversies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But nothing matters anymore when Hollywood’s A-list make their walk down the red carpet on Sunday, with the 97th Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California .

For those, however, who perhaps only have a flutter on either the Grand National (who doesn’t) or for an awards ceremony such as the Oscars, the team at OLBG have brought together some last-minute betting odds ahead of this weekend’s event.

So, who do the team think will pick up the Best Film, Best Actor or Best Actress award, and how can you follow along with all the action live this weekend?

What are the current betting odds ahead of the 97th Academy Awards?

Who are the last-minute bookies' favourites to win at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday? | Getty Images/Canva

Best Film

Anora has taken the lead, according to OLGB, with regards to winning the biggest gong of the evening, with betting odds currently at 1/2. That’s followed by the Ralph Fiennes film Conclave with odds of 9/4, while The Brutalist , A Complete Unknown and Wicked round out the top five.

Conspicuous in its absence? Emelia Perez .

Current odds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anora - 1/2

Conclave - 9/4

The Brutalist - 9/2

A Complete Unknown - 25/1

Wicked - 40/1

Best Actor

As our leader board suggested, and a common theme through this year’s Race to the Oscars, Adrien Brody is the favourite to win his second Best Actor award at this year’s ceremony, with odds currently at 4/6.

Both Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) share odds of winning the awards at 2/1, while Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) and Daniel Craig (Queer) are the final two favourites for the Best Actor gong.

Current odds:

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) - 4/6

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) - 2/1

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) - 2/1

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) - 10/1

Daniel Craig (Queer) - 10/1

Best Actress

Anora’s Mikey Madison is considered the favourite to win the Best Actress award at this weekend’s ceremony, with OLBG stating the current odds for her victory stand at 4/6, while Demi Moore is considered the second favourite to win the award for her performance in the body-horror dark comedy, The Substance .

Current odds:

Mikey Madison (Anora) - 4/6

Demi Moore (The Substance) - 4/9

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) - 14/1

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) - 100/1

How can I watch the 97th Academy Awards in the United Kingdom?

You can watch this year’s Oscars ceremony live on ITV 1 and ITV X , when it airs from 1am on March 3 2025.

Want to know who we thought might take the big prizes at this year’s Oscars ceremony? Check out our final league table in our Race to the Oscars 2025 leader board.