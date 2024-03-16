Piano virtuoso: rising star to give adventurous recital in Wigan
Lewis Kingsley Peart is a Chetham’s School of Music alumnus and graduate of London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire where he studied with Philip Fowke and Alisdair Hogarth.
He is a guest of the society at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, on Saturday March 23 when the line-up will include the Lyric Pieces and Piano Sonata by Grieg plus works by Grainger, Paderewski, Dohnányi, Billy Mayerl and Grünfeld.
Admission for society members is £8, with guests paying £8 and students £5. The recital starts at 7.30pm with audience members invited to come for 7pm. Tickets will be available on the door.
The final concert of the season takes place on April 27 when the society welcomes back The Larisa Piano Trio who were unable to perform as a trio on their last appearance.
