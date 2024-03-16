Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Kingsley Peart is a Chetham’s School of Music alumnus and graduate of London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire where he studied with Philip Fowke and Alisdair Hogarth.

He is a guest of the society at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, on Saturday March 23 when the line-up will include the Lyric Pieces and Piano Sonata by Grieg plus works by Grainger, Paderewski, Dohnányi, Billy Mayerl and Grünfeld.

Pianist Lewis Kingsley-Peart is to give a recital for Wigan Music Society

Admission for society members is £8, with guests paying £8 and students £5. The recital starts at 7.30pm with audience members invited to come for 7pm. Tickets will be available on the door.