Picture special: Free children's show travels the borough

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Thrive and Next Stage Performing Arts are pictured in action as they hosted an event: a free children's roadshow with performances, including singing, dancing, puppets and a bubble fairy, pictured at Hindley Library and Community Centre. It was part of a tour of Wigan borough during the half-term holiday.

Thrive and Next Stage Performing Arts in action as they host an event together, a free children's roadshow with performances, including singing, dancing, puppets and a bubble fairy, pictured at Hindley Library and Community Centre, as they tour Wigan borough for half term.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

