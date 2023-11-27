News you can trust since 1853
PICTURE SPECIAL: Wigan Frost Festival 2023

Wigan Frost Festival 2023 saw a colourful parade make its way from Mesnes Park and into the town centre. The festive fun then continued with market stalls, food and entertainment on stage before the Christmas lights switch-on which featured Katy Ashworth from Ceebies, Andy Bennett from Ocean Colour Scene and Wigan’s own Hacker T Dog.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Doctor Who also made an appearance, albeit a Muppet-like version of David Tennant created by Hacker’s owner and puppeteer Phil Fletcher.

The Frost Festival parade.

1. Wigan Frost Festival 2023

The Frost Festival parade. Photo: photographer MA

-

2. Wigan Frost Fest 2023

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Frost Fest parade

3. Wigan Frost Fest 2023

The Frost Fest parade Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

-

4. Wigan Frost Fest 2023

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

