PICTURE SPECIAL: Wigan Frost Festival 2023

Wigan Frost Festival 2023 saw a colourful parade make its way from Mesnes Park and into the town centre. The festive fun then continued with market stalls, food and entertainment on stage before the Christmas lights switch-on which featured Katy Ashworth from Ceebies, Andy Bennett from Ocean Colour Scene and Wigan’s own Hacker T Dog.