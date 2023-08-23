Do I Love You by Frank Wilson was the last ever record played at Wigan Casino in December 1981. With only two known demo copies in existence, the single is now on display at the Museum of Wigan Life, courtesy of Northern Soul expert and author Tim Brown.

The display kicks off a month-long programme of exhibitions, performances and events being held to mark this special anniversary year.

Northern Soul expert Tim Brown with the rare single which has gone on display at the Museum of Wigan Life

An outdoor exhibition on Standishgate will feature images from Francesco Mellina, a Liverpool-based photographer commissioned by NME to document the last all-nighter at Wigan Casino - eight years after the club first opened its doors in 1973.

A new exhibition, 50 Years on The Soul Stays Strong, explores the impact Wigan Casino had on those who knew it and the continued legacy on a new generation of young people.

Featuring work by acclaimed artists including Dean Chalkley, alongside newly commissioned work by students from Wigan and Leigh College, the exhibition brings together different perspectives unified by a love of music.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “We’re rolling out the lino and shaking out the talc as we enter the 50th anniversary year of Wigan Casino and Northern Soul!

The Wigan Casino Club in the early 1970s, venue for so many star acts and the world famous Northern Soul music all nighters.

“We’re so proud of our heritage here in Wigan and are pleased to be putting on a whole host of events, accessible to all, to continue strengthening our roots in what is the home of Northern Soul.”

The full schedule will take place between September 21 and October 21.

A 50th anniversary commemorative badge has been developed by We Are Willow and will go on sale at the Museum of Wigan Life on September 21.

Residents will also have the opportunity to get involved as artist William Titley will be collecting favourite Northern Soul 7” records and the memories they hold for people, building these into a piece of work entitled “time machine”, with a special immersive experience featuring the 50 songs collected on September 23 to mark the anniversary of the iconic club’s opening.

A new play by writer Jim Cartwight, directed by Nick Bagnall, will re-create the atmosphere of Wigan Casino, for a special one night performance on October 21 to bring the programme to a close.

The 50th anniversary coincides with the borough’s “New heritage” theme in its cultural manifesto, the Fire Within.

Coun Ready added: “Whether you dance the night away at a modern-day all-nighter or prefer the nostalgia of an immersive photo exhibition, we’re really excited to see many of you reminiscing and experiencing the emotion and cathartic nature of Northern Soul, as well as passing it on to future generations.”

Wigan Casino’s famous all-nighters began on September 23, 1973. In total there were 536 all-nighters weekly on Saturday and monthly on Fridays, until December 6 1981.

In 1978, Wigan Casino was voted the world’s number one nightclub, beating the likes of New York’s Studio 54, and several of the favourite records played at the Wigan venue’s all-nighters found a new lease of life in the UK singles charts.